How to stop Trump's hate speech? Buy Twitter and ban him, says ex-CIA agent

Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer Valerie Plame Wilson has a novel idea to block the "hate" tweets of Donald -- buy and ban the President.

"There's a real danger that Trump's tweets could actually start a Let's delete his account before that happens," Wilson wrote in GoFundMe page where she is raising funds.

Through a tweet last week, the former agent launched a fundraiser to buy the social media platform: "If executives won't shut down Trump's violence and hate, then it's up to us. #BuyTwitter #BanTrump"



Wilson is seeking $1 billion and she has so far been able to raise just $12,000.

spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders called Wilson's endeavour "ridiculous" and suggested the shortage of funding for Wilson's idea underscores that Americans are satisfied with the President's use, TechCrunch reported on Wednesday.

It cannot be guessed if Wilson's campaign is aimed at increasing pressure on to block or if she really intends to buy the social media platform.

"If we can't get a majority interest, we'll explore options for buying a significant stake in the company and champion this proposal at the annual shareholder meeting," Wilson said.

CEO believes Trump's tweets that suggested violence toward journalists did not break the rules.