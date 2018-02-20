Stuart Gulliver’s final set of results at Holdings were not quite the swansong he had hoped for as he hands the reins over to his long-term lieutenant, John Flint. Europe’s largest bank missed estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit as it became the latest firm to take a hit on two high-profile corporate failures and post a sharp decline in trading income at its investment bank, the lender said Tuesday. “The results were decent enough, but nothing earth-shattering,” said Hugh Young, head of Asia at Standard Life Aberdeen, one of the bank’s top shareholders. is “firmly on the course set by Stuart and with more to go for; it would be great if they get to a 10 per cent return on equity from the current 5.9 per cent,” referring to the industry’s measure of profitability. dropped 2.1 per cent in Hong Kong as of 3:35 pm local time Tuesday, after earlier declining as much as 3.2 per cent. The bank’s shares fell 2.8 per cent to 739.60 pence at 8:04 am in London. Flint, who takes over Wednesday, inherits an Asia-focused bank back in expansion mode after years of restructuring during which it lost $20 billion of revenue. After shrinking and imposing central control over the lender’s far-flung global network, while enduring several misconduct issues, investors are now looking for a return to growth. During his last year, Gulliver managed to arrest a six-year slide in income and positioned the bank to return more cash to investors in the second quarter. Tuesday was a rare miss for investors who’d got used to Gulliver beating profit estimates, at least in the latter part of his tenure. The outgoing CEO delivered higher-than-forecast adjusted net income in six of the previous seven quarters, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A major culprit were chunky loan impairments, which were about $188 million higher in the quarter than a year earlier, “largely driven by two individual corporate exposures in Europe,” said in the statement.

The two responsible were Holdings NV — the South African retailer engulfed in an accounting scandal, which owns businesses in Britain — and Carillion Plc, the UK construction company that imploded earlier early this year, a person familiar with the figures said, who asked not to be identified speaking about confidential data.