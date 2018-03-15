HSBC's UK operations to disclose average gender pay gap of 59% in a report

-
HSBC is to disclose an average gender pay gap of 59 per cent at its main U.K. banking operation, according to a copy of the bank's report on the subject seen by Reuters on Thursday ahead of its publication.
The bank will also disclose a mean gender bonus gap of 86 per cent.
A spokeswoman for the bank confirmed the contents of the report.
The gender pay gap is one of the biggest yet disclosed by a British bank and measures the difference in average pay earned by male and female employees. In common with other banks, HSBC's pay gap was largely accounted for by the bank having fewer women in senior roles.
