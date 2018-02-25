JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

CPC proposes removing presidential term limits; Xi may stay beyond 2023
Business Standard

HTC cuts US staff, merges Virtual Reality, smartphone units to pare costs

HTC has been operating at a net income loss for the first three quarters of last year, losing around $70 million to $100 million every quarter

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Taiwan-based HTC Corporation has confirmed that it has laid off several employees from its US offices and will merge its virtual reality (VR) and smartphone departments, media reports said.

HTC said the company will undergo some reorganisation, merging its smartphone and VR businesses to reduce operation cost, The Verge reported on Friday.

"We have recently brought our smartphone and VR businesses under common leadership in each region.

Today, we announced a restructure in North America for the HTC smartphone business that will centralise the reporting structure within the region," HTC said.

"In doing so, there have been some employee reductions to align the businesses and empower the teams to share more resources," it added.

The company has been operating at a net income loss for the first three quarters of last year, losing around $70 million to $100 million every quarter, the report added.

The job cuts followed HTC's president of smartphone and connected devices Chialin Chang's resignation last week.
First Published: Sun, February 25 2018. 15:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements