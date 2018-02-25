HTC cuts US staff, merges Virtual Reality, smartphone units to pare costs

Taiwan-based Corporation has confirmed that it has laid off several employees from its US offices and will merge its (VR) and smartphone departments, media reports said.

said the company will undergo some reorganisation, merging its smartphone and VR businesses to reduce operation cost, The Verge reported on Friday.

"We have recently brought our smartphone and VR businesses under common leadership in each region.

Today, we announced a restructure in for the smartphone business that will centralise the reporting structure within the region," said.

"In doing so, there have been some employee reductions to align the businesses and empower the teams to share more resources," it added.

The company has been operating at a net income loss for the first three quarters of last year, losing around $70 million to $100 million every quarter, the report added.

The job cuts followed HTC's president of smartphone and connected devices Chialin Chang's resignation last week.