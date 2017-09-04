JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Technology

Back EU repeal Bill or face Brexit 'cliff edge': Theresa May
Business Standard

Huawei unveils faster phone chip, says can beat Apple, Samsung

Huawei will launch the Mate 10 and its sister phone, the Mate 10 Pro, in Munich on October 16

Eric Auchard | Reuters 

A man walks past a Huawei company logo outside the entrance of a Huawei office in Wuhan, Hubei province
A man walks past a Huawei company logo outside the entrance of a Huawei office in Wuhan, Hubei province

Huawei aims to use artificial intelligence-powered features such as instant image recognition to take on rivals Samsung and Apple when it launches its new flagship phone next month, a top executive said on Saturday.

Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei’s consumer business, on Saturday revealed a powerful new mobile phone chip Huawei is betting on for its upcoming flagship Mate 10 and other high-end phones to deliver faster processing and lower power consumption.

Huawei will launch the Mate 10 and its sister phone, the Mate 10 Pro, in Munich on October 16, Yu confirmed. He declined to detail new features, but the phones are expected to boast large, 6-inch-plus full-screen displays, tech blogs predict.

Artificial intelligence (AI) built into its new chips can help make phones more personalised, or anticipate the actions and interests of their users, Yu said.

As examples, he said AI can enable real-time language translation, heed voice commands, or take advantage of augmented reality, which overlays text, sounds, graphics and video on real-world images phone users see in front of them. 

Reuters
First Published: Mon, September 04 2017. 02:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements