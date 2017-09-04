Huawei unveils faster phone chip, says can beat Apple, Samsung

aims to use artificial intelligence-powered features such as instant image recognition to take on rivals and when it launches its new flagship phone next month, a top executive said on Saturday.

Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei’s consumer business, on Saturday revealed a powerful new mobile is betting on for its upcoming flagship Mate 10 and other high-end to deliver faster processing and lower power consumption.

will launch the Mate 10 and its sister phone, the Mate 10 Pro, in Munich on October 16, Yu confirmed. He declined to detail new features, but the are expected to boast large, 6-inch-plus full-screen displays, tech blogs predict.

Artificial intelligence (AI) built into its new chips can help make more personalised, or anticipate the actions and interests of their users, Yu said.

As examples, he said AI can enable real-time language translation, heed voice commands, or take advantage of augmented reality, which overlays text, sounds, graphics and video on real-world images phone users see in front of them.

