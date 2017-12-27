Hugh Hefner, Roger Ailes, David Rockefeller: The year in deaths

From Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner, Fox News Channel Chief Executive Officer Roger Ailes and billionaire philanthropist David Rockefeller, several notable public figures died in 2017. Here are the year’s notable deaths.

American actress who represented women and marriage in popular culture through her movies. She died on January 25.

He turned his father’s local grocery store into the UK’s fourth-biggest supermarket chain, Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC. He died on February 1.

An American actor, comedian, and writer, he was best known as a writer and cast member of the Comedy Central sketch-comedy series "Chappelle's Show". He died on April 12.

US comedian and activist who also joined Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X in the struggle for civil rights. He died on August 19.

He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010 while jailed for advocating a pro-democracy charter that called for direct elections and the right to freedom of assembly. He died on July 13.

German chancellor who oversaw his country’s 1990 reunification after the Cold War, helped forge Europe’s economic and monetary union. He died on June 16.

Former US presidential advisor who in 1996 started the Fox News Channel with Rupert Murdoch. He died on May 18.

Founder of Playboy magazine who turned his swinging lifestyle into a professional calling. He died on September 27.

He held enormous influence over corporate Japan for decades as head of Toshiba, Japan Post Holdings and the Tokyo Stock Exchange. He died on October 18.

November



Richard Gordon

Jr., 88

He orbited the moon as command-module pilot during NASA’s second manned moon-landing mission in 1969. He died on November 6.



Charles Manson, 83

Imprisoned cult leader who in 1969 masterminded the gruesome murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six in Los Angeles. He died on November 19.