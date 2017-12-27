Hugh Hefner, Roger Ailes, David Rockefeller: The year in deaths

From Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner, Fox News Channel Chief Executive Officer Roger Ailes and billionaire philanthropist David Rockefeller, several notable public figures died in 2017. Here are the year’s notable deaths.
Mary Tyler Moore
January
Mary Tyler Moore, 80
American actress who represented women and marriage in popular culture through her movies. She died on January 25.
February
Ken Morrison, 85
He turned his father’s local grocery store into the UK’s fourth-biggest supermarket chain, Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC. He died on February 1.
David Rockefeller
March
David Rockefeller, 101The US banker, philanthropist, presidential advisor was also the world’s oldest billionaire. He died on March 20.
Charles Murphy
April
Charles Murphy, 58
An American actor, comedian, and writer, he was best known as a writer and cast member of the Comedy Central sketch-comedy series "Chappelle's Show". He died on April 12.
Roger Ailes
May
Roger Ailes, 77
Former US presidential advisor who in 1996 started the Fox News Channel with Rupert Murdoch. He died on May 18.
Helmut Kohl
June
Helmut Kohl, 87
German chancellor who oversaw his country’s 1990 reunification after the Cold War, helped forge Europe’s economic and monetary union. He died on June 16.
July
Liu Xiaobo, 61
He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010 while jailed for advocating a pro-democracy charter that called for direct elections and the right to freedom of assembly. He died on July 13.
August
Dick Gregory, 84
US comedian and activist who also joined Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X in the struggle for civil rights. He died on August 19.
Hugh Hefner
September
Hugh Hefner, 91
Founder of Playboy magazine who turned his swinging lifestyle into a professional calling. He died on September 27.
October
Taizo Nishimuro, 81
He held enormous influence over corporate Japan for decades as head of Toshiba, Japan Post Holdings and the Tokyo Stock Exchange. He died on October 18.
November
Richard Gordon
Jr., 88
He orbited the moon as command-module pilot during NASA’s second manned moon-landing mission in 1969. He died on November 6.
Charles Manson, 83
Imprisoned cult leader who in 1969 masterminded the gruesome murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others
in Los Angeles. He died on November 19.
E Hunter Harrison
December
E. Hunter Harrison, 73
Turned around three railroad carriers during a five-decade career before being tapped by CSX Corp. to improve the company’s lackluster performance. He died December 16.
