Human traffickers post torture videos to extort money, Facebook slammed

is caught in yet another controversy as and slave traders are reportedly using the platform to broadcast brutal to extort money from victims' families.

has also been accused of being too slow to delete a video footage that showed Libyan gang members threatening the lives of migrants.

According to a report in The Times on Friday, a UN migration agency criticised the company for allowing people to use its site to "advertise their services, entice vulnerable people on the move and then exploit them and their families".

"It is irresponsible for tech like to ignore this issue. It's hard to believe that the tech giants cannot put some real effort into stopping these smugglers from using their platforms for racketeering," Mohammed Abdiker, of the Organisation for Migration, was quoted as saying.

According to Facebook, people smuggling is illegal and any posts, pages or groups that co-ordinate this activity are not allowed on its platform.

"We encourage people to keep using our reporting tools to flag this kind of behaviour so it can be reviewed and swiftly removed by our global team of experts, who work with law enforcement agencies around the world," said.

This is not the first time the giant has faced a content-related scandal.

Earlier this year, was surrounded in criticism for not doing enough to block the video related to suicides, murders, terrorism and rapes broadcast through its live-streaming service.

In Europe, is under pressure to speed up its process to block the hate speech content or face fines from the legislators.

announced in May it would hire an additional 3,000 staff for its content moderation team, expanding its strength to 7,500 members.