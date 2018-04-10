Hundreds of flights cancelled in Germany as airports hit by strikes

Tens of thousands of air passengers were stranded on Tuesday as giants and were hit by strikes that crippled traffic at several major European airports.

Germany's biggest carrier was forced to cancel 800 out of 1,600 scheduled flights, including 58 long-haul flights, as German public sector workers including ground crew and airport firefighters walked out between 5:00 am and 6:00 pm.

Tuesday's "warning strike" hit Germany's biggest as well as other regional hubs such as Munich, and

Half of the flights at were delayed or cancelled according to the union Verdi, reported national news agency DPA.

Beyond airports, local transport, kindergartens, rubbish collection and hospitals were also affected as civil servants walked out to demand a 6.0-percent pay raise for the 2.3 million people working for Germany's federal, state and local governments.

Sybille Metzler, who was due to travel to for a meeting, turned up at airport despite warnings from the operator that her flight had been cancelled.

"I know, but I wanted to see if I can still get there, because it won't work with the train," the 41-year-old management told AFP.

In an unrelated industrial action in France, air traffic was also severely disrupted as the country's biggest was forced to cancel one in four flights in the sixth round of strikes launched by its employees since February.

The group said the strikes between February 22 and April 11 are estimated to cost 170 million euros ($210 million).

But several unions have called four further days of industrial action in April as they seek 6.0 percent of pay raise.

