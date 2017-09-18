Hurricane Jose staying off US east coast

JUST IN
Lisa Von Ahn & Diane Craft 

Hurricane Jose
Hurricane Jose. Image : Reuters

Hurricane Jose is expected to pass east of the North Carolina coast on Monday and remain off the US.

East Coast from Virginia to New England, while Tropical Storm Maria formed and is forecast to become a hurricane early next week, the US National Hurricane Center said on Saturday.

Maria could threaten several Caribbean islands, some of which were devastated by Hurricane Irma less than two weeks ago.

It is expected to approach the Leeward Islands on Monday and become a hurricane around that time, the NHC said.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, St Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat and France has also issued a hurricane watch for the island of Guadeloupe. A hurricane watch is typically issued 48 hours before the first occurrence of storm-force winds, NHC said.
