Hyundai, Kia Motors to reportedly recall over 2 lakh cars in South Korea

The South Korean government on Friday ordered car makers Hyundai and to recall about 2,40,000 cars, after a tip off from a whistleblower, the media reported.

It is the first time the country's government has issued a compulsory vehicle recall, reports the BBC.

Initially, Hyundai and Kia had refused to accept the forced recall but later announced they would comply.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has ordered the recall across 12 models, including Hyundai Motor's luxury Gensis and Equus sedans and best-selling Avante compact sedans due to faulty auto parts and manufacturing defects, The Korea Herald reported.

The move by the ministry came after a former Hyundai employee raised concerns about defects which affected 12 different car models.

The planned recalls will add to the 1.5 million which Hyundai and Kia offered to fix last month in and the US over possible engine stalling.