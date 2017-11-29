I am LeT's biggest supporter; Hafeez Saeed likes me too: Pervez Musharraf

Former president has come out in support of the terror groups, the (LeT) and the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), saying they were the biggest force against the in Kashmir.

Speaking on Pakistan's ARY News, Musharraf said, "I am the biggest supporter of the LeT and I know they like me and the JuD also likes me."

He further said he liked the global terrorist, JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, and had him.

The former president added he was always in favour of terrorist action in Kashmir, and the LeT and the JuD were the biggest forces to take on the in the state.

"I was always in favour of action in Kashmir and of suppressing the in Kashmir and they [LeT] are the biggest force," Musharraf said.



I am the biggest supporter of LeT and I know they like me & JuD also likes me: to Pakistan's ARY News, also said 'yes' on being asked if he likes Hafiz Saeed, added that, 'I have him (Hafiz Saeed)' pic.twitter.com/txxT58oPoU — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2017

Was always in favor of action in Kashmir & of suppressing in Kashmir & they are the biggest force (LeT), got them declared as terrorists by partnering with US. Yes they (LeT) are involved in Kashmir & in Kashmir it is b/w we & India: Musharraf to ARY News pic.twitter.com/b1fOAyreKl — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2017

He also accused of declaring the LeT and the JuD as terror groups with the help of the United States.

" got them declared as terrorists by partnering with the US," Musharraf said, adding," Yes, they [LeT] are involved in Kashmir and in Kashmir it is, between, we [Pakistan] and "

Earlier this week, the US strongly condemned the release of LeT leader from house arrest and called for his immediate re-arrest and prosecution.

The White House in a statement, said, "The United States strongly condemns the release of LeT leader from house arrest in and calls for his immediate re-arrest and prosecution."

"A clear consensus exists regarding Saeed's culpability-he was designated by the United Nations under UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008. The Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the United States, since 2012, has offered a $10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice," it read.

Saeed, accused of masterminding the 2008 attacks in Mumbai that killed 166 people, was released on November 24 after a judicial body ordered his release from house arrest, rejecting a request from the government of Punjab to extend his detention by three months.

The decision to put Saeed under house arrest in January was seen as a response to actions by US President Donald Trump's White House against nations deemed linked to terrorism.