Trump's Mideast peace plan a 'slap on face', we'll hit back: Palestine Prez
'I am not racist', asserts Trump, says he used 'tough' word for immigrants

Trump had expressed frustration over some participants pushing for immigrants from certain 'sh**hole' countries

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Trump
US President Donald Trump stands between US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson (left) and Issac Newton Farris before signing a proclamation to honour Martin Luther King Jr day on Friday

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he is not a racist as he sought to steer clear of the controversy surrounding his reported remarks against immigrants from certain countries. During a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers last week, Trump had expressed frustration over some participants pushing for immigrants from certain "sh**hole" countries. The alleged slur, for which Trump is at the receiving end of a widespread condemnation, is said to have surfaced during a Thursday meeting between the US President and legislators about immigration reform. "No No I'm not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed.

That I can tell you," Trump told reporters in Florida when entering Trump International Golf Course for a dinner with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Trump was responding to a question about charges from his political opponents in the aftermath of recent remarks that he is a racist. The comments were was first reported by The Washington Post and confirmed later by the opposition Democratic Senators. However, one of the Republican Senators who attended the meeting today claimed that Trump never used that word. Trump has himself denied having used that word but has admitted using "tough" language in the meeting.

First Published: Mon, January 15 2018. 08:30 IST

