I can't stand Trump. He treats people badly: Apple co-founder Wozniak

In a yet another strong disapproval of the way functions, Apple Co-founder on Saturday said that he "cannot stand" Trump.

"I can never stand The way he treats people is very negative. I may like his policies, but from now on, I will make sure I never attend any event where members of his family are present," said Wozniak at the two-day ET "Global Business Summit" here.

Jr, son of US President, spoke on the first day of the summit. Trump Jr was earlier scheduled to speak on "Reshaping Indo-Pacific Ties: New Era of Cooperation" but it was changed to a fireside chat at the last moment.

The US President's average approval rating for the first year in office -- 38.4 per cent -- is the lowest in American history for any president. He has also been accused by several women of "sexual harassment".

This was not the first time Wozniak made such comments against Trump.

In an interview with the Time Magazine, Wozniak talked about how Trump's behaviour toward women and children appalled him.

" is a very rude person. Would I ever want a child of mine to grow up talking that nastily about other people? Absolutely not. It just offends me. I watched what's going to be an ad, I guess, of him making comments about women and I was just crying out loud, right here in this chair in my office," he was quoted as saying.

Wozniak also said that technology taking away privacy is really bothersome.

"Technology is taking away our privacy. Everything I do is accumulated by Google, Amazon etc and that's bothersome," said Wozniak, also nicknamed "The Woz".

"...but Apple doesn't do that," he added.

Wozniak also spoke about what prompted him to co-found Apple with late and how the Silicon Valley grew over the years.

"One thing I've found in my life is that it doesn't matter what you know as long as you want to do things," he said, adding, "If you want to start a company, you should not just have an idea on a piece of paper.

You should have a working model, a business plan."

He told the gathering that he got a job with HP to design their product without an engineering degree. They interviewed and hired him on the spot.

"Growing up, there were no books describing what a computer was. I didn't think there were jobs in computers, I just wanted to know how to make these things," the technology entrepreneur said.

"I knew for five years before Apple. He didn't know anything about insides of a computer, he wasn't an engineer but he knew how to look at products. Steve wanted to live a zero money life, he was more of a true hippie," he added.

According to "The Woz", Jobs was good in learning everything about the company and he was good in engineering.

He said that the Silicon Valley grew organically with engineers and hardware, but to be successful, "every city needs to find its own formula."

The innovator also heaped praise on Jobs and Elon Musk by saying that both the innovators were very good salesmen.

"Favourite entrepreneur? hmmmm Elon Musk. He has the vision; He has a large family and he had to build a large car. Tesla. Super charger stations is a great idea," he said.

On the future of jobs, Wozniak said that there would be social displacement but the next generation would have different types of jobs.