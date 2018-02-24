JUST IN
I cannot stand Donald Trump, says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Steve Wozniak speaking to media at PayPal's Innovation Hub in Singapore (Image courtesy: Tech in Asia)

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak on Saturday said that he "cannot stand' US President Donald Trump and said the way he treats people is very "negative".

"I can never stand Donald Trump. The way he treats people is very negative.

I may like his policies, but from now on I will make sure I never attend any event where members of his family are present," said Wozniak at ET Global Business Summit here on Saturday.

The US President's average approval rating for the first year in office, 38.4 per cent, is the lowest in American history for any president. He has been accused by several women of "sexual harassment".

His comments alleged actions towards women have gotten him into trouble in the media since 2016, notably after the release of the transcript of an "Access Hollywood" tape in which Trump bragged about his ability to grope women because he's "a star".
Sat, February 24 2018. 17:41 IST

