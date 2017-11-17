British Prime Minister Theresa May said today she hoped the EU would respond "positively" to her proposals for Brexit, as she arrived for a summit to launch reforms for the bloc's post-Brexit survival.
"I look forward to the European Union responding positively to that so we can move forward together and ensure that we can get the best possible arrangements for the future that will be good for people in the United Kingdom and across the remaining EU27," May said.
I hope EU will respond 'positively' to the Brexit offer: Theresa May
I look forward to the European Union responding positively to that so we can move forward together: Theresa May
AFP | PTI |
http://mybs.in/2UaNltd
British Prime Minister Theresa May said today she hoped the EU would respond "positively" to her proposals for Brexit, as she arrived for a summit to launch reforms for the bloc's post-Brexit survival.
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU