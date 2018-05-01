I'm not telling you what I'm doing: Donald Trump on Iran nuclear deal

US President Donald has said he will decide on whether to withdraw from the deal within 12 days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin claimed covered up a secret weapons programme.

on Monday said he has proof about Iran's "secret weapons programme". The Israeli Prime Minister gave "plenty of ammunition for pulling out of the 2015 pact" on Monday, CBS News reported.

Under the deal, agreed to stop its programme in return for sanctions being lifted. But insists didn't live up to its end of the bargain.

"I'm here to tell you one thing: lied. Big time," said.

Unveiling bookshelves full of binders, said his government had captured tens of thousands of documents proving pursued weapons while it told the world it only sought civilian power.

"Incriminating charts, incriminating presentations, incriminating blueprints, incriminating videos and more," he said.

said the material was taken from a secret government facility he called Iran's "atomic archive."

"Even after the deal, continued to preserve and expand its weapons know-how for future use. Why would a terrorist regime hide and catalogue its files if not to use them at a later date?" asked.

On Monday evening, the White House issued a statement saying Netanyahu's information is "new and compelling."

"This information provides new and compelling details about Iran's efforts to develop missile-deliverable weapons," the statement read. "These facts are consistent with what the United States has long known: has a robust, clandestine weapons program that it has tried and failed to hide from the world and from its own people."

The statement ended with: "The Iranian regime has shown it will use destructive weapons against its neighbours and others. must never have weapons."

Netanyahu's speech comes ahead of a May 12 deadline for to decide whether the US will stay in the Barack Obama-era deal. The agreement called for inspections of its facilities.

At the White House, said he was keeping his options open.

"I'm not telling you what I'm doing, but a lot of people think they know," Mr said. "And on or before the 12th, we'll make a decision."

Informed sources said the Israelis shared their intelligence with the US before Monday's press conference. said it proved the agreement was a bad deal.

"And I've been saying that it is happening. They're not sitting back idly... they're setting off missiles which they say are for television purposes. I don't think so," said.

The president's new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mentioned at his confirmation hearing earlier this month.

"With the information, I have been provided, I have seen no evidence they are not in compliance today," Pompeo said.