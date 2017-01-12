I will be greatest jobs producer that God ever created: Donald Trump

today asserted that he would be the "greatest jobs producer that God ever created" as the President-elect highlighted the new jobs he has been able to bring back to the country through private firms.



"We're going to create jobs. I said that I will be the greatest jobs producer that God ever created. And I mean that, I'm going to work very hard on that," Trump told reporters at his first news conference in six months.



"We need certain amounts of other things, including a little bit of luck, but I think we're going to do a real job. And I'm very proud of what we've done," he said.



Trump said a lot of car companies are going to be moving in.



"We have other companies -- big news is going to be announced over the next couple of weeks about companies that are getting building in the Midwest," he said.



A day earlier, Chrysler announced to build another factory in the US as opposed to another country, he said.



just announced that they stopped plans for a billion dollar plant in Mexico and they are going to be moving into Michigan and expanding, very substantially, an existing plant, Trump said.



"I appreciate that from Ford. I appreciate it very much from Chrysler. I hope that General Motors will be following and I think they will be. I think a lot of people will be following. I think a lot of industries are going to be coming back," Trump claimed.



The President-elect also emphasised on getting the drug industry back.



"Our drug industry has been disastrous. They're leaving left and right. They supply our drugs, but they don't make them here, to a large extent. And the other thing we have to do is create new bidding procedures for the drug industry because they're getting away with murder," he said.



Pharma, Trump said, has a lot of lobbies and a lot of lobbyists and a lot of power and there is very little bidding on drugs.



"We're the largest buyer of drugs in the world and yet we don't bid properly and we're going to start bidding and we're going to save billions of dollars over a period of time," he said.



Trump claimed that his administration is working with other industries as well.



"I'm very much involved with the generals and admirals on the airplane, the F-35, you've been reading about it. And it's way, way behind schedule and many, many billions of dollars over budget. I don't like that," the 70-year-old said.



"We are going to do some big things on the F-35 programme, and perhaps the F-18 programme. We are going to get those costs way down and we're going to get the plane to be even better. We are going to have some competition and it's going to be a beautiful thing," he said.

