I will be the greatest jobs producer that God ever created: Trump

"I will be the greatest jobs producer that God ever created," said President-elect in a press conference in New York.

Trump also described unverified dossier on his ties to "fake news" and "phony stuff" crafted by "sick people".

"If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin likes it is an asset not a liability," said the President-elect who will be sworn in January 20.

"I have no dealings with Russia, no deals in Russia, no deals that could have been in Russia, no loans with at all," said Trump.

Regarding the thorny issue of who will take up his real estate business, Trump said his business empire would be run by his two sons and that they won't discuss business issues with him.