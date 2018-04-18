IA Chief Pompeo and Kim Jong Un met, formed 'good relation', says Trump

CIA director Mike Pompeo, US President Donald Trump’s nominee to become the top US diplomat, visited last week and met leader with whom he formed a “good relationship”, Trump said on Wednesday.

Pompeo became the most senior US official known to have met Kim when he visited to discuss a planned summit with US President

“ met with in last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed. Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!” Trump said on Twitter.

Pompeo’s visit and the tweet provide the strongest sign yet about Trump’s willingness to become the first serving U.S. president ever to meet a North Korean leader, amid a protracted standoff over the North’s nuclear and missile programs it pursues in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

US officials said earlier Pompeo visited over the Easter weekend, March 31 to April 2. Representatives for the and the State Department did not immediately respond to a query on the exact date of the meeting with Kim.

At the same time, old rivals and are preparing for their own summit, between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, on April 27, with a bid to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War a major factor in talks.