Business Machines Corp plans to reassign up to 30 per cent of staff in its 103,000 computer service delivery business this year with job losses through of around 10,000, reported on Thursday, citing unnamed company insiders.

The published a slide it said was from an internal presentation, which showed 10,100 classified as " w/o backfill".

IBM, one of the world's original PC producers but now a broad-based producer, integrator and software maker, beat expectations for revenue in its last quarterly results in October after 22 straight quarters of declines.

Spokesmen for declined to make any immediate comment.