ICC to review security for Champions Trophy in wake of Manchester bombing

The Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday said it will review the security for the upcoming and the Women's World Cup in the and Wales following a terror attack in Manchester which killed 22 people.

The is scheduled to start on June 1 and will be played out in London, Birmingham and Cardiff.

The would be followed by the women's World Cup, scheduled to be played from June 24 to July 23.

"We operate on advice from our Tournament Security Directorate -- in conjunction with the and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and relevant authorities -- to ensure that we have a robust safety and security plan for both tournaments," the global cricket governing body said in a statement.

"We will continue to work with authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels."

The also offered its condolences to the victims of the attack, which was carried out by a suicide bomber during US pop star Ariana Grande's concert.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the horrific attack in Manchester. The and ECB place safety and security at the and Women's World Cup this summer as the highest priority," the statement read.

"The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe. We do not disclose our security details as a matter of policy," it added.