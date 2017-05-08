If needed, will enter Pakistan to crush terrorist safe havens: Iran

Threat comes despite agreement between both nations to work together

is making veiled threat against neighbouring despite their recent agreement to work together to boost border security in the wake of a border attack that killed 10



Iranian state TV is quoting the army's chief-of-staff, Gen Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, as saying on Monday that Iranian soldiers will attack "terrorists wherever they are," suggesting they could cross into to target militants there.



The claimed the April assault.



says that to go after militant hideouts on its soil, but if there are "continued attacks, the terrorists' will be targeted and crushed, wherever they are."



The porous frontier has long been used by drug smugglers and Sunni militants, both of whom occasionally clash with Iranian security forces.

AP/PTI