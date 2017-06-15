IMF lifts China growth estimate to 6.7%

The world's second-largest economy will expand 6.7 per cent in 2017, says IMF

The Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its for for the second time this year, while also cautioning that deep reforms are still needed to break away from debt-fueled expansion.



The world’s second-largest will expand 6.7 per cent in 2017, the Washington-based fund said in its annual report on Article IV consultations published on Wednesday. That’s up from a 6.6 per cent estimate in the economic outlook released in April and 6.5 per cent forecast in January.



It’s unusual for the to update forecasts outside of its scheduled global economic outlook series, though officials have signaled that a strong first quarter hadn’t fully been reflected in earlier releases.



should use its current momentum to push reforms through, IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton said in a statement on Wednesday.



“While some near-term risks have receded, reform progress needs to accelerate to secure medium-term stability and address the risk that the current trajectory of the could eventually lead to a sharp adjustment,” Lipton said in Beijing after meetings with top policy makers. “It is critical to start now while growth is strong and buffers sufficient to ease the transition.”



has proved critics wrong this year with the first back-to-back growth acceleration in seven years in the first quarter, though economists project slower expansion in the second half while still meeting the government’s 6.5 per cent full-year growth objective. Policy makers also have been clamping down on frothy property markets with new curbs, which was reflected in Wednesday’s data showing property development investment slowed.



Authorities responding staff warned last year that China’s medium-term outlook is clouded by ongoing resource misallocation, high and rising corporate debt, deep-seated excess capacity, and opaque risks in the financial sector. The Article IV report said the authorities were responding to these challenges.



The IMF’s policy prescriptions include: “Switching faster from investment to consumption; increasing the role of market forces; implementing a more sustainable macro policies mix, continuing the regulatory tightening; tackling non-financial sector debt; and further improving policy frameworks.”





