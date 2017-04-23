IMF members delete anti-protectionism pledge, keep currency commitments

Member countries of the Monetary Fund on Saturday pledged to work to reduce global imbalances but failed to repeat their past pledge to resist all forms of protectionism.

The Monetary and Financial Committee, the IMF's steering body, also repeated its past commitments on currency exchange rates.

"We will refrain from competitive devaluations, and will not target our exchange rates for competitive purposes," the said in a statement.

Finance ministers and bank governors pose for a "family" photo for the Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), as part of the and World Bank's 2017 Annual Spring Meetings

"We will also work together to reduce excessive global imbalances by pursuing appropriate policies. We are working to strengthen the contribution of trade to our economies," it said.