A lack of clarity about the size of an expected financial stimulus and China’s rapid domestic credit growth are among risks that cloud Asia’s economic outlook, an Monetary Fund (IMF) official said on Monday.

Deputy Managing Director noted a faster-than-expected interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could trigger a ‘significant’ dollar rise that would increase the debt burden of Asian emerging economies with large dollar-denominated borrowings.

“Asia continues to be the world leader in growth helped by stronger demand and accommodative policies,” Furusawa said.