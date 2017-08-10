TRENDING ON BS
Dow slips 100 points as tensions with NKorea escalate
Imran Khan calls Nawaz Sharif's roadshow 'Corruption Bachao' rally

Sharif embarked on a roadshow from Islamabad to Lahore in a show of strength of general elections

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan
Supporters of deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif dance during a rally in Islamabad | Photo: PTI

Pakistan's Opposition leader Imran Khan on Thursday took a dig at former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's defiant roadshow from Islamabad to Lahore, terming it a "Corruption Bachao" rally.

Sharif, 67, embarked on a roadshow from Islamabad to his ruling party's stronghold Lahore yesterday in a show of strength ahead of the crucial general elections next year.


The roadshow via the iconic Grand Trunk Road, which links a large part of South Asia from Bangladesh to Afghanistan, came despite security threats and drew thousands of Sharif supporters on their way to the provincial capital of Punjab.

"My advice to Nawaz Sharif on his Corruption Bachao rally: You can blame the umpires, the pitch, the weather, some of your players.

