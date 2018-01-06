Imran Khan marries for third time? Aides deny report

Pakistan's opposition leader and cricketer-turned politician is believed to have tied the knot for the third time with a woman he used to visit for spiritual guidance, a Pakistani daily claimed today.



The leaders of his party have, however, rejected the report.



The News reported that chairman tied the knot on the night of January 1 in and next day went straight from there to appear before the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad that granted him bail.The daily claimed that the 'nikah' was performed by Mufti Saeed, a member of the party's core committee.The report said the wedding ceremony took place in at the residence of a close confidante of the bride who also happens to be a friend of the leader.The daily claimed that the bride filed for the dissolution of her marriage with a government servant some months back.It said that Khan came in touch with the woman for spiritual guidance a couple of years ago.Khan's political secretary Awn Chaudry and his party's spokesman Naeem Ul Haq categorically denied the reports."Ridiculous! When SC (Supreme Court) deprives IK's detractors from doing accusatory stories of corruption, they create stories of his "marriage"! Somewhat pathetic too! tweeted Khan's party leader Shireen Mazari.This is third marriage of Khan. He had first tied the knot with Jemima Goldsmith on May 16, 1995 that ended in divorce after nine years on June 22, 2004. His second marriage was with Reham Khan, then a TV anchor, which continued barely 10 months.