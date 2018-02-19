Imran Khan weds spiritual adviser Bushra Maneka, ties knot for third time

-
Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan has tied the knot for the third time, his party said on Sunday, confirming his marriage to a woman local media call a “faith healer”. Khan, who captained the Pakistan team when it won the Cricket World Cup in 1992, wed Bushra Maneka (Watto) in a low-key ceremony in the eastern city of Lahore. Khan has previously referred to Watto, a mother of five, as his ‘spiritual adviser’ and someone whose guidance he valued. Khan’s previous two marriages, particularly when he wed his first wife, British socialite Jemima Khan, captivated international tabloids as well as local media in the deeply conservative Muslim nation of 208 million people. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the deputy chairman of Khan’s opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) party tweeted: Many congratulations @ImranKhanPTI . May Allah bless your future life with lots of happiness. pic.twitter.com/jvrMdgxabE
