In 2018, China sets a GDP growth target of 6.5%, same as last year

aims to expand its by around 6.5 percent this year, the same as in 2017, while pressing ahead with its campaign to reduce risks in the financial system, said on Monday.

The goal was kept unchanged even though the grew 6.9 percent last year and exceeded the government's target. Sources previously told that will maintain its growth target at "around 6.5 percent".

Economists had already expected the world's second-largest to lose some momentum this year as the government deepens its push to contain a build-up in corporate debt, while a war on pollution and a cooling property market weigh on manufacturers and

In his annual work report, Li also said has cut its budget deficit target for the first time since 2012, suggesting will be more watchful of fiscal spending while not tapping the brakes so hard that it precipitates a sharp slowdown.

"Policy wise, the report definitely has a tightening bias" said Betty Wang, senior at in Hong Kong. "In line with expectations, the government is pushing through their reform agenda."

But last week's escalation in trade tensions with the has jumped to the top of the list of uncertainties facing this year.

said he would impose hefty tariffs on and aluminium to protect U. S. producers, risking retaliation from major trade partners like China, and and sparking fears of a global trade war.

Li said opposes protectionism and supports the settlement of trade disputes through negotiation, but will "resolutely safeguard" its legitimate rights and interest.

Yet, will keep its currency, the yuan, basically stable, Li said in remarks to the opening of the annual meeting of parliament.

He said a steady rise in import and export volumes can be expected this year, a view unchanged from a year ago.

No export target was given for the third straight year.

"We can expect continued recovery of the global economy, but there are also many factors that bring instability and uncertainty," he said.

"The policy changes of the major economies and their spillover effects create uncertainty; protectionism is mounting, and geopolitical risks are on the ascent," Li said.

China's and financial risks "are generally under control" but more needs to be done to resolve issues such as local government debt, Li said. He also said will improve supervision over shadow banking, and financial holding companies, and step up risk controls at financial institutions.

DEFICIT TARGET TRIMMED

Li said has cut its budget deficit target to 2.6 percent of (GDP) this year from 3 percent in 2017. Most analysts had expected the target would be maintained or come in slightly lower.

However, since the has been expanding at such a strong pace, analysts said the cut is more symbolic of Beijing's intention to further control debt growth.

"The actual figure is even lower than we expected...a 2.6 percent deficit would be about 2.3 trillion yuan ($363.5 billion) in absolute terms, which equals to the 2016 level," said Wang.

"It shows the government's determination to control leverage in the "

Heavy government infrastructure spending was a behind China's forecast-beating growth last year, but has been cracking down recently on some projects launched by local governments as it seeks to curb their spending and debt.

Despite the lower deficit ratio, the absolute amount of the deficit is expected to remain unchanged at 2.38 trillion yuan ($376 billion), according to the finance ministry's annual budget report released on Monday.

MONETARY POLICY NEUTRAL

Li also reiterated that will keep its prudent monetary policy neutral, neither too loose nor too tight, and will maintain reasonably steady liquidity, he said.

While the central has been gingerly raising money market rates as part of its crackdown on riskier lending practices, it has also kept markets generally well supplied with funds whenever there are worries of a deeper cash squeeze, and lending hit a fresh record last year.

Li also said he expects reasonable growth in broad M2 money supply and total social financing this year, without stating a target.

The National Development and Reform Commission, the state planner, said in a separate report that outstanding total social financing (TSF) and M2 growth will grow at a similar pace this year as in 2017.

TSF grew 12 percent last year, in line with the target, but M2 growth slowed to 8.2 percent, below the goal of around 12 percent. had expected both targets to be set at 10 percent or lower this year.

"If I remember it right, it's the first time that they don't have a specific target in two decades. It shows authorities now prefer a tighter stance on monetary policy," Wang said.

"Overall policy wise both monetary and fiscal policy will be tighter than last year, because the government wants to control financial leverage and overall debt levels for the broader "

also set its consumer price index at "around 3 percent" compared with 3 percent last year, as widely expected.

Stability will be the watchword this year as pursues his vision of turning into a "modestly prosperous" nation by 2020 and into a "strong power" on the world stage by 2050.

Defence spending saw its biggest increase in three years.

will also continue to cut more and coal production, deepening its vow to make "skies blue again", as chases quality over dizzying, polluting growth.