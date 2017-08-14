In a diplomatic gamble, Donald Trump mulls sanctions against China

In a diplomatic gamble, President is seeking to enlist as a peacemaker in the bristling nuclear-edged dispute with at the very moment he plans to ratchet up conflict with Beijing over trade issues that have animated his political rise.

spoke late Friday with his counterpart, President of China, to press the Chinese to do more to rein in as it races toward development of long-range that could reach the United States. Xi sought to lower the temperature after Trump’s vow to rain down “fire and fury” on North Korea, urging restraint and a political solution. But the conversation came as Trump’s administration was preparing new trade action against that could inflame the relationship. plans to return to Washington on Monday to sign a memo determining whether should be investigated for intellectual property violations, accusing Beijing of failing to curb the theft of trade secrets and rampant online and physical piracy and counterfeiting. An investigation would be intended to lead to retaliatory measures.

The had planned to take action on intellectual property earlier but held off as it successfully lobbied to vote at the for additional sanctions on a week ago. Even now, the extra step of determining whether to start the investigation is less than trade hawks might have wanted, but softens the blow to and gives a cudgel to hold over it if he does not get the cooperation he wants.