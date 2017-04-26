Images: In a first, China launches domestically-built aircraft carrier

on Wednesday launched its first domestically built aircraft carrier, which will join an existing one bought second-hand, amid rising tensions over North Korea and worries about Beijing's assertiveness in the South Sea.

State media has quoted military experts as saying the carrier, designed in and built in the northeast port of Dalian, is not expected to enter service until 2020, as it will take time to fully kit out and arm.

The launch had been well-flagged as foreign military analysts and Chinese media have for months published satellite images, photographs and stories about the second carrier's development. confirmed its existence in late 2015.

The carrier's hull is fully constructed, the official Xinhua agency said, adding that the propulsion, power and other main systems are in place.

The ship's launch "shows our country's indigenous design and construction has achieved major step by step results," Xinhua said.

State television showed the carrier, its deck lined in red flags, being pushed by tug boats into its berth.

Fan Changlong, a vice chairman of China's powerful Central Military Commission, presided over the launch ceremony, Xinhua said, during which a bottle of champagne was broken on the bow.

The launch follows China's celebration on Sunday of the 68th birthday of the founding of the Chinese navy and comes amid renewed tensions between North Korea and the United States over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.

Little is known about China's program, which is a state secret.

But the government has said the carrier's design draws on experiences from the country's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, bought from Ukraine in 1998 and refitted in

The new conventionally powered carrier has a displacement of 50,000 tons and will be able to operate China's Shenyang J-15 fighter jets.

China's second aircraft carrier, first domestically built Photo: Reuters China's navy has been taking an increasingly prominent role in recent months, with a rising star admiral taking command, its first sailing around self-ruled Taiwan and new Chinese warships popping up in far-flung places.