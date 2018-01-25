In Davos, UK's May looks for allies in her crusade against big tech

On a break from Brexit, British Prime Minister takes her crusade against giants to Davos. "No-one wants to be known as 'the terrorists' platform" or the first choice app for pedophiles," May is expected to say according to excerpts released by her office ahead of her speech Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos. " still need to go further in stepping up their responsibilities for dealing with harmful and illegal online activity." Investors in social media businesses such as Inc, Inc and Google's YouTube, a part of Inc, will be asked "to consider the social impact of the tech they are investing in". In a recruitment drive among the global elite, May wants those with the biggest stakes in these to pile on pressure as well. At stake is how to stop social media being used as platforms for extremist propaganda, hate speech, child sexual exploitation or human trafficking. The under fire have showcased efforts to use to stop such content from appearing online.

After two years of repeatedly bashing social media companies, May will say that successfully harnessing the capabilities of -- and responding to public concerns about AI's impact on future generations -- is "one of the greatest tests of leadership for our time".

May will unveil a new government-funded that will provide and policymakers guidance on the ethical use of

recently told UK lawmakers it now removes 83 per cent of terrorist content within one hour. told the same Parliamentary committee that it removes 50 per cent of such content within two hours and 70 per cent within eight hours. said it now identifies and removes 75 per cent of accounts posting terrorist content before they issue a single tweet.

While May is expected to acknowledge "some progress" on the part of companies, she'll stress the need to go further to have content removed automatically. They "must focus their brightest and best" toward that goal, she will say.

To be sure, the adoption of the most cutting-edge for this purpose raises a whole other can of worms -- also around ethics and the extent to which government should or even can regulate