In pics: Watch Trump struggle with traditional group handshake at ASEAN

US President Donald Trump, known for his awkward and at times aggressive handshakes with fellow world leaders, struggled during a traditional group handshake at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in Manila on Monday.

was befuddled during a group photo when the world leaders were instructed to take part in the "traditional" Asean handshake. During the handshake, the leaders cross their right arm over their left and grasp the hands of the fellow participants on both sides.





Photo: Reuters

However, the US President seemed briefly confused by the announcer's instructions and proceeded to cross his hands in front of him, the New York Daily News reported.

Then, he turned to the leaders flanking him -- Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to his right and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to his left -- and extended his arms outwards. But that wasn't right either.

Finally, crossed his arms correctly and vigorously shook the arms of the two leaders beside him, while laughing.





Photo: Reuters

Photos showed alternatively grimacing and chuckling as he jockeyed for position with Duterte, the event's host.

The US President has long struggled to shake hands with world leaders without making it an incident.





Photo: AP/PTI

In February, greeted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with a handshake that lasted 19 seconds, included two firm pats from on the back of Abe's hand, and ended with the President declaring, approvingly, "strong hands".

He also fumbled handshakes with France's Emmanuel Macron and the First Lady Brigitte Macron earlier this year.