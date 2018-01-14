In pics: Global automakers flash the chrome in Detroit Auto Show

Automakers from the United States, Europe, and are rolling out new and redesigned production and concept vehicles at the Auto Show in Among them: PRODUCTION Acura RDX: will unveil the redesigned crossover vehicle, hoping to stand out in a crowded field of compact, luxury SUVs. i8 Coupe: An updated edition of BMW's marries a three-cylinder gasoline engine and an electric motor for a combined 374 horsepower. X2: A sporty companion to BMW's X1 and X3 compact crossovers, the new X2 arrives in U. S. showrooms in March. Chevrolet Silverado: General Motors Co's best-selling pickup gets a full redesign for model year 2019. Its companion, the redesigned GMC Sierra, will be unveiled later this year. Ford Ranger: is reviving the midsize pickup truck in in early 2019, aiming to reclaim market share from rival General Motors, which has scored a hit with its competing and midsize pickups. Honda Insight: Honda reboots this gasoline-electric hybrid model as a sporty sedan this summer after canceling the slow-selling previous generation in 2014. Veloster: Motor Co's sporty Veloster gets a new silhouette, while maintaining its trademark three-doors-plus-hatchback configuration. Jeep Cherokee: Automobiles has facelifted the midsize for model year 2019. Mercedes G-Class: The long-running Gelandewagen gets "the biggest makeover in its history," according to Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz, but keeps its rugged boxy shape. 1500: Fiat Chrysler's popular full-size pickup gets a top-to-bottom overhaul and goes on sale later this year as a 2019 model. A worker details a 2018 Buick Avenir SUV on the display floor before the start of Press Days for the Auto Show at Cobo Center in Photo: Reuters Avalon: Motor Corp's range-topping sedan gets a full redesign for 2019, but faces dwindling demand from U. S. consumers for fancy four-doors. Volkswagen Jetta: The compact range, which shares underpinnings with the Golf, is being reworked for model year 2019. GAC GS8 crossover: Chinese automaker returns to the show with a new flagship crossover model, GAC GA8 sedan: GAC describes its GA8 as a "signature sedan," one that may be aimed at the redesigned CONCEPT GAC electric concept: GAC says its "targets the young generation in the U. S. market." Q Inspiration: Nissan Motor Co Ltd's premium brand teases a possible successor to its Q70 sedan. Limitless: Toyota's premium Lexus brand provides a sneak preview of a future top-of-the-line crossover model. Workers construct the display area for Cadillac before the start of Press Days for the Auto Show at Cobo Center in Photo: Reuters

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)