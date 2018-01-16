In pics: Haitian-Americans protest Donald Trump's 'racism' at Times Square

Hundreds of Haitian-Americans and others have rallied in Times Square to denounce racism and remarks that President Donald is said to have made disparaging African countries and questioning further US acceptance of Haitian immigrants. Politicians including Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) joined the demonstration yesterday. People articipate in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march starting from Times Square in New York City. Photo: Reuters Protesters carried Haitian flags and signs with messages including "peace, love, power, dream." Police at one point ushered demonstrators out of space designated for walking, but there were no immediate reports of any arrests. has been accused of using a vulgarity to describe African nations and questioning why to allow more immigrants from Haiti, rather than countries like Norway. People participate in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march starting from Times Square in New York City. Photo: Reuters

says 'I'm not a racist' Earlier, US President Donald insisted on “I‘m not a racist” in response to reports that he had described immigrants from and African countries as coming from “shithole countries. People participate in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march starting from Times Square in New York City. Photo: Reuters Earlier, US President Donald insisted on “I‘m not a racist” in response to reports that he had described immigrants from and African countries as coming from “shithole countries.

also said he was “ready, willing and able” to reach a deal to protect illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children from being deported but that he did not believe Democrats wanted an agreement. He tweeted earlier on Sunday that the existing program would “probably” be discontinued.

The Republican has said that the comments "weren't made" and that he's not a racist. He's said he has "a wonderful relationship with Haitians.