In Pics: How Trump earned Muslim countries' wrath with Jerusalem decision

has targeted a number of sites of the militant group Hamas in the Strip in retaliation for earlier rocket strikes.

The Israeli military said it hit a weapons manufacturing site and an ammunition store early on Saturday while a Hamas military post was also pounded by the Israeli war jets with two missiles in northern on Friday evening, the BBC reported.

Palestinian protesters stand near a burning barricade in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Photo: reuters. Ten Palestinians were hurt in the reprisal bombing, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The shelling came after three rockets were fired from to in the past day, with one hitting the southern city of Sderot. Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have increased since US President recognised as Israel's capital. Two Palestinians were killed and more than 300 others were wounded during Friday protests in and West Bank. Mahmoud al-Masry, 30, was fatally shot during a "Days of Rage" protest in the town of Khan Younis, while 54-year-old Maher Atallah died at the hands of Israeli troops in the northern part of Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

upporters of Pakistani religious party Jamaat-e-Islami rally against United States and in Karachi, Photo: PTI/AP Another 340 Palestinians were wounded by rubber bullets or live rounds, said the Ministry, while nearly 750 required medical attention for teargas inhalation and blows, Efe news reported. Though the largest number of wounded was in the West Bank, the most serious injuries occurred in Gaza, where 170 people were shot. The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) said that 4,500 Palestinians took part in "violent demonstrations" in hurling burning tires and rocks at troops and police. Twenty-eight protesters were arrested in the West Bank, the IDF said.

Protesters carry a large Palestinian flag as they march through the streets of Chicago's famed Loop to protest President Trump's announcement declaring US support for as the capital of Israel, and the moving of the US embassy. Photo: PTI

The US saw itself isolated at the Security Council session in as members of the UNSC criticised its stand and warned that it would raise tensions in the area.

The political conflict over could turn into an unrelenting religious conflict, France's Permanent Representative Francois Delattre said.

Citing several Council resolutions, he said that any unilateral changes to the city's status would be null and void.

US Permanent Representative said the US "recognises the obvious, that is the capital of Israel".

She said the US continued to be "committed to achieving a lasting peace agreement", and accused the UN of bias, saying it "has outrageously been one of the world's foremost centres of hostility towards Israel".

" will never be, and never should be, bullied into an agreement by the UN or by any collection of countries that have proven their disregard for Israel's security," Haley said.

Thousands of protesters, some holding Palestinian and Turkish flags march in the streets after Friday prayers in Istanbul. Photo: AP/PTI Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters marched after Friday prayers in Istanbul in an angry protest at the decision of US President to recognise as the capital of



Chanting slogans including " is ours and will remain so!" and "down with America, down with Israel", the protesters marched after prayers at the Ottoman Fatih mosque in the centre of Istanbul, an AFP correspondent said.



Other protests were planned elsewhere in Istanbul and across Turkey on Friday.



"We consider as the bastion of the community ... We are here to show our unity and our strength. Nobody can deter us," said protester Doguhan, 17.



Merve, a student, said she and her colleagues had left their classes to attend the protest, describing the US decision as "null and void".



"What says is empty words and means nothing to us. Whenever we see the name of on a map, we cross it out and write Palestine," she added.

Pakistani cleric and head of Jamatud Dawa addresses an anti-American rally in Lahore, Pakistan



Mumbai terror attack mastermind on Friday made his first public appearance after he was freed from house arrest and led a rally here to launch a country-wide campaign against US President Donald Trump's recognition of as Israel's capital.



Saeed said the Defence Council (DCP) will send its delegations to countries and convince them not to open their embassies in as he led the rally outside the JuD headquarters in Chauburji after the Friday prayers.



The banned JuD, believed to be the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which carried out the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people were killed, is an active member of the DCP.



"Any country if opens its consulate in should be barred from opening their embassies in the countries," Saeed suggested.



He said the countries should unite against the US.



Saeed said the Pakistani government should immediately convene a session of joint parliament to discuss the announcement and make a strategy regarding it.

Samiul Haq, known as father of in a protest. Photo: PTI/AP Pakistani cleric Samiul Haq talks to a gathering of tribal elders in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Haq, known as the "Father of the Taliban," described as an "evil man" and urged the world to stop the US leader from insulting Palestinians.



Hundreds of Islamists and other organizations have rallied in major cities of Pakistan, condemning U.S. President for declaring as Israel's capital.

An Algerian man holds a picture of the al-Aqsa mosque in during a protest. Photo: PTI/AP Thousands of Algerians across the country marched on Friday to protest Trump's decision to recognize as the capital of Israel, Xinhua reported.

All the marches started from mosques, just after the midday prayers.

But protesters were prevented from marching in the capital Algiers due to a government ban dating back to 2010, which says such events would disturb public order.

Hundreds of people challenging the authorities, therefore, clashed with the police in several neighborhoods, including the southern suburb of Algiers, local media reported.

State-sponsored protests in Tehran on Friday against U.S. moving its embassy to Photo: Twitter (@FDD_Iran) Elsewhere, demonstrations against Trump's announcement have spread as thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters held rallies in Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Turkey, Tunisia and

Demonstrations were also held in Malaysia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country.