TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Meet the young techie from Niger who is taking on industrial air pollution
Business Standard

India can help resolve North Korea crisis, says US Pacific commander

Tensions have risen since North Korea tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, G20 Summit
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in conversation with US President Donald Trump during a working session of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

A top American commander feels that India can play a role in defusing the North Korean crisis by helping the leadership in Pyongyang to understand the seriousness of the threat posed by its nuclear programme.

Admiral Harry Harris, the commander of the US Pacific Command, says it is for India to decide on what kind of role it wants to play.


"I think India's voice is a loud voice, that people pay attention to. So, I think that India could help North Korea, perhaps, understand the seriousness by which the United States views that threat," Harris says.

Tensions have risen since North Korea tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July.

India along with the international community condemned the North Korean missile tests and has been implementing the sanctions imposed against it by the US.

Early this year, India suspended its trade links with North Korea, a move which was praised by the Trump administration.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements