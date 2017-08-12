India can help resolve North Korea crisis, says US Pacific commander

-
A top American commander feels that India can play a role in defusing the North Korean crisis by helping the leadership in Pyongyang to understand the seriousness of the threat posed by its nuclear programme.
Admiral Harry Harris, the commander of the US Pacific Command, says it is for India to decide on what kind of role it wants to play.
"I think India's voice is a loud voice, that people pay attention to. So, I think that India could help North Korea, perhaps, understand the seriousness by which the United States views that threat," Harris says.
Tensions have risen since North Korea tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July.
India along with the international community condemned the North Korean missile tests and has been implementing the sanctions imposed against it by the US.
Early this year, India suspended its trade links with North Korea, a move which was praised by the Trump administration.
