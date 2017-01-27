India, South Africa enjoy close bilateral ties: Envoy

India was the fourth largest importing partner and sixth largest export destination for South Africa

India was the fourth largest importing partner and sixth largest export destination for South Africa

India and South Africa enjoy long-standing bilateral relations which is strengthened by the close contact, friendship and relationship between leaders of both countries, High Commissioner of India to South Africa has said during the Republic day celebrations here.



"Our two countries enjoy long-standing bilateral relations, blessed with the common legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Madiba (referred to late President Nelson Mandela), High Commissioner Ruchi Ghanashyam told about 300 guests that included many South African Indian veterans who took part in the freedom struggle of the country.



"Our relations are strengthened by the close contact, friendship and relationship between our leaders," Ghanashyam said as she reflected the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July last year and President Jacob Zuma's visit to Goa for the BRICS Summit in October.



"This year we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of our strategic partnership with South Africa. The relationship between India and South Africa is not limited to the political level alone, nor is it limited to the two governments."



"There is a vibrant and mutually beneficial economic and business relationship between our two countries. Bilateral trade reached USD 9.45 billion in 2015-2016, despite the gloomy international scenario," she said.



India was the fourth largest importing partner and the sixth largest export destination for South Africa in the same period.



Ghanashyam said 30,000 jobs had been created by many Indian companies which have invested in South Africa. They are helping the country in its efforts towards skills development and to bring in use of technology.



Offering congratulations to India on behalf of Premier David Makhura of Gauteng province, provincial minister of Finance Barbara Creecy said South Africans whose democracy was only 23 years old could only look in awe at India for having reached 68 years as the largest democracy in the world.



Creecy said she was part of a delegation led by Makhura in 2015 to Indian cities and rural areas to study transport systems and the agro processing industry which had assisted in strengthening ties between the province and India.

Press Trust of India