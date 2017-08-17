India surpasses China on Retail Development Index H1 FY2017

has surpassed in the global Development Index in 2017, indicating growing prominence of the country as a preferred destination for global brands, says a report by real estate consulting firm CBRE South



Seven new global brands entered the country during the first half of 2017 and into the segment touched $200 million, said the Market View Report.



Besides, it added, brands already present in the country also expanded their presence.Several hypermarkets, including which opened new stores in Mumbai, and Chennai, expanded their presence, it said, adding that clothing retailers such as and were also active during the review period."Our ranking on the 2017 Global Index for developing countries, as well as continued investment by private equity players, is a demonstration of the sustained preference of brands to set up, or expand their operations in India," CBRE Chairman, and South East Anshuman Magazine said.The brands which opened their first store in during H1 include Kate Spade, Scotch & Soda, and while those who expanded operations were H&M, Jack & Jones, US Polo, and Forever 21, amongIn terms of rental for the space, areas such as Connaught Place, Khan Market, and South Extension in the Capital and Park Street and Elgin Road in Kolkata witnessed appreciation.While rentals in most other high streets remained stable, some high streets such as Linking Road in and MG Road in Pune saw a marginal dip in rentals.