India welcome to reconstruct Syrian economy, says President Bashar al-Assad

Assad described India's stand on the Syrian war as one based on international law and the UN Charter

Assad described India's stand on the Syrian war as one based on international law and the UN Charter

Syrian President has said that is welcome to play a role in the reconstruction of the war-ravaged country.



He also said and were victims of terror and they should support each other in the fight against the menace.



" is welcome to play an economic role in the reconstruction of Syria, something we have already started.



"We started this project in Damascus, and now we are expanding that project in most of the cities in Syria, of course after the liberation from and and those terrorist groups. Of course, we welcome any Indian company," he told WION TV.



On the fight against terror, Assad said and could learn from each other and work towards building a "genuine coalition" against terrorism, according to a press release issued by the TV channel.



Assad described India's stand on the as one based on law and the UN Charter, and independent of those countries that sought to pressure to end all ties with



He said would be among the first countries he plans to visit after the war is over.

Press Trust of India