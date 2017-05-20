India will be a key country for digital workplaces of future: Citrix

As the world sets eyes on building connected and secured environment for enterprises, will be a significant country for workplaces of the future, a top executive of the US-based Systems said on Saturday.

The idea behind workspaces is to bring all of a user's applications, data and resources under one, secure roof.

" is powering the workspace of the future which reimagines where and how work happens. India, with a renewed push towards digitisation, remains a key country for us to achieve this goal," Parag Arora, Area Vice President and Country Head, Subcontinent, Citrix, told IANS.

Systems, set to organise its premier industry event 'Synergy 2017' in Florida, provides server, application and desktop virtualisation, networking, software as a service, and cloud computing technologies.

With annual revenue in 2016 of $3.42 billion, solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organisations and 100 million users globally.

"From an perspective, we are really excited that some of the innovation announcements will catalyse the country's push towards digitisation and bring new experiences for our customers," Arora added.

From TED Talk-style sessions to hands-on experience with new and industry-focused technical sessions, the event will focus on business transformation, featuring strategic insights, business and technical training.

The agenda also includes talks from noted author Malcom Gladwell and former US Secretary of State who will discuss how businesses can enhance security at a time when cyber attacks are affecting several countries.

"The annual conference will highlight solutions for cloud and virtualisation that can help businesses build the workspaces of tomorrow," the company added.