India woos Chinese investors at International Trade event in Zhongshan

Over 100 companies took part in a business promotion event organised by in the Chinese city of Zhongshan to woo Chinese to be a partner in the country's economic growth.



The event last week was organised by the Council for the Promotion of Trade (CCPIT) and the Indian Consulate in Guangzhou.

is a state-run organisation to promote abroad.The half-day seminar, attended by about 100 Zhongshan- based Chinese companies, focussed on the lighting and household appliance industries, a statement by the Consulate said.In his address to the event, Y K Sailas Thangal, Consul General of Guangzhou, urged Chinese businessmen to look at not just as a market for their products, but also for in these sectors. He asked them to become partners in India's economic growth.Divay Pranav, Assistant Vice President of Desk, Invest India, made a detailed presentation on India's economic strengths and the opportunities for Chinese businessmen with a special emphasis on the electronics appliances manufacturing industry inWeiqiang Lin, Director General of Zhongshan Bureau of Commerce, held a separate meeting with the Consul General during which strengthening of trade and economic cooperation between Zhongshan and was discussed, the statement said.Zhongshan, in the south of Guangdong Province, neighbours Guangzhou to the north and is situated close to Hong Kong and Macao.Zhongshan contains 23 intensive industrial clusters - notably electronics, household appliances, lighting production, electrical machinery, pharmaceuticals, hardware, textiles and clothing.Guzhen district in Zhongshan is known as the "national lighting capital" and the town's lighting industry contributes 60 per cent of the national market share, exporting its products to more than 130 countries and regions, the statement said.