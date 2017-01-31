Indian actor Kal Penn raises $745,000 for Syrian refugees

Funds raised would go to International Rescue Committee

Popular Indian-American actor and former Obama administration official has raised more than $745,000 for the help of Syrian refugees.



Penn raised the amount in less than 50 hours after he was asked to leave the country by a hate monger on Twitter.



Soon after getting trolled Penn launched a fund-raising drive for the Syrian refugees.



"To the dude who said I don't belong in America, I started a fundraising page for in your name," Penn said.



"We are better than the hateful people who tell us we don't belong in our own country, that America can't be a beacon of freedom and hope for refugees from around the world. We will turn their bigotry, along with the President's, into love," the home page of the fund-raising campaign reads.



On Sunday Penn thanked the donors. "This is such a testament to how proud we are of our beautiful country and how fired up we are to #resist our new President's dangerous policies with solidarity and love.

Press Trust of India