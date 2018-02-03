Indian-American lawyer wrote GOP memo accusing FBI of anti-Trump bias

A controversial Republican that accuses the FBI of political bias has primarily been written by Indian-American Kashyap "Kash" Patel, according to a media report. The "Kash memo" portrays the FBI in a negative light, alleging that the agency helped the and its against Donald Trump, the eventual winner of the 2016 presidential elections, Times reported. The report said the explosive was primarily written by Patel, a committee staff member for Devin Nunes, Republican of and the of the The office of Congressman Nunes where Patel works has refuted the report that he is the of the which they assert is a collective and team effort. "The problem is the lack of facts. Kash being the 'driving force' behind the is not a fact. Kash being the 'pusher of the memo' is not a fact. Unnamed people referring to 'the Kash memo' is not a fact," Jack Langer, a was quoted as saying by the Daily Beast. In an email to The Times, Damon Nelson, of the on Intelligence said that no single member was responsible for the and that its creation was a "team effort" that involved investigators who had access to source material. "The clamor to identify 'an author' is indicative of an alarming trend by opponents of our investigation which is to promote spurious allegations against committee members and staff.

They will not impact the committee's focus and commitment to continue this investigation," Nelson was quoted as saying. At the same time, he praised Patel, saying, "We value Kash's dedication and his contributions to the committee's oversight efforts". Patel did not immediately respond to a PTI query on this. According to media reports, Patel attracted early this summer when he traveled to along with another staffer in search of Christopher Stelle, of a controversial dossier on Trump. However, he could not succeed in his effort. Patel, 37, who grew up in New York, graduated from the in 2002. He is the of the on Intelligence. He is on counter-terrorism. Before joining the on Intelligence, Patel was a in the of the Justice Department. He joined the house committee in April 2017.