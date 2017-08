Sri Lankan authorities have arrested an Indian man for allegedly smuggling highly potent abortion worth Rs 2.3 million, according to a media report on Wednesday.

The Indian, who arrived from New Delhi on a SriLankan Airlines flight on Tuesday, had tried to leave without declaring the huge quantity of the pills, the Colombo Page reported.

Upon inspection, Lanka Customs officers found the illegal in his luggage.

The suspect, who was not identified, had visited on several occasions earlier. He has been buying the medicine from India for a low price and selling it in the country for a large amount of money, the report said.