Indian man wins $1.3 mn in UAE's raffle ticket draw

An in the today hit a jackpot by winning a whopping 5 million ($1.3 million) in a mega in



Krishnam Raju Thokachichu, who works as a detailing checker in the construction industry, won the huge sum in the latest edition of 'Big 5 Ticket Draw'.



The event held at the Airport was attended by all the big 10 millionaires from series 181.Unlike many other winners who share the ticket prize with other participants, Thokachichu will be enjoying the grand prize for himself."I used to buy tickets with other friends, but this time I decided I'll just shoulder the cost alone - and I got lucky this time," Thokachichu told News.The winning could not have come at a better time for Thokachichu as he had been struggling to pay back his and was facing financial hardships.The Indian based in Ras Al Khaimah had been buying tickets for the draw for the last three years, the report said."Every month, I'd set aside to pay for the ticket. It was indeed a surprise when I got the call from the raffle organisers. I got so excited that I had to call my mother in right away," he said.Thokachichu, who first came to the in 2008 and makes less than 10,000 a month, said he will save a portion of the to pay for the of his four-year-old child.