Indonesia's Sinabung volcano erupts again, no casualties

There have been no casualties as Indonesia's Sinabung in northern Sumatra province erupted again on Wednesday (Dec 27), sending hot clouds into the sky.

"There were no casualties from Wednesday's eruption as those living within the red zone around the had been evacuated," The Straits Times quoted the country's disaster management agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho as saying

The eruption occurred at 3.36 pm according to the country's time, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho added.

The eruption spewed black grey volcanic ash up into the sky as high as 3,500m towards the east and south-east and 4,600m in the south and south-east direction.

The Indonesian authorities have imposed the highest alert on the volcano, which has been in place since 2013 when it began erupting.

Earlier on November 28, Indonesian authorities decided to extend the Bali's I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport closure by a day more, after the eruption at Mount Agung became magmatic, the country's disaster management agency said.

It also warned that a larger eruption could be imminent. As a result, the alert status for the surrounding area has been raised to level 4, the highest level.

Mount Agung spewed smoke reportedly as high as 4,000 m above its summit and disrupted at least 28 flights departing and arriving at the island.