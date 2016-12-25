Indus Water Treaty: Pakistan urges World Bank to fulfill its obligation

in a letter has urged the World to fulfill its role regarding the (IWT) and move ahead with the appointment of a Chairman of the of Arbitration.

The letter written by Minister Ishaq Dar to World Group President Jim Yong Kim, was in response to the latter's letter of December 12 and their decision to pause the process of empanelment of the of Arbitration, reports the Radio Pakistan.

Dar, said in his letter, that this decision of the World will seriously prejudice Pakistan's interests and rights under the Indus Waters Treaty 1960.

The letter to Kim has been sent with approval of all concerned stakeholders. It strongly conveys that the matter of appointment of a Chairman of the of Arbitration has been inordinately delayed. It urged the World to execute its obligations under the Indus Waters Treaty.

The Minister noted that the pause proposed by the World President will merely prevent from approaching a competent forum and having its grievances addressed.

The letter noted that the Indus Waters Treaty 1960 does not provide for a situation wherein a Party can "pause" performance of its obligations under the Treaty.

Earlier this month, the World asked both India and to consider alternative ways to resolve their disagreements over the Dispute 1960.

The said it is temporarily halting the appointment of a neutral expert as requested by India, and the Chairman of the of Arbitration, as requested by Pakistan, to resolve issues regarding two hydroelectric power plants under construction by India along the Indus Rivers system.