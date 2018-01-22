Inequality rose with one billlionaire emerging every 2 days in 2017: Oxfam

The global created a record number of last year, exacerbating inequality amid a weakening of workers’ rights and a corporate push to maximise shareholder returns, charity organisation said in a new report. The world now has 2,043 billionaires, after a new one emerged every two days in the past year, the nonprofit organisation said in a report published Monday. The group of mostly men saw its wealth surge by $762 billion, which is enough money to end extreme poverty seven times over, according to Oxfam. According to separate data compiled by Bloomberg, the top 500 billionaires’ net worth grew 24 percent to $5.38 trillion in 2017, while the world’s richest person, Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos, saw a gain of $33.7 billion. “The billionaire boom is not a sign of a thriving but a symptom of a failing economic system,” said Winnie Byanyima, executive director of “The people who make our clothes, assemble our phones and grow our food are being exploited.” Oxfam published the report as global leaders, chief executives and bankers arrive in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.

Noting that many of the world’s elite say they’re concerned about income inequality, the charity said most governments are “shamefully failing” to improve the matter.