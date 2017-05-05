TRENDING ON BS
Infographic: Trump's commodities rally is almost gone

Commodities are at five-month low

Bloomberg 

Donald Trump
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

Commodities are sinking to a five-month low, almost erasing the rally that followed Donald Trump’s surprise election win. The sell-off has been led by industrial metals and oil, two sectors that fueled raw-materials gains earlier this year on the view that faster global growth would boost demand.

(Click on the picture to enlarge)
(Click on the picture to enlarge)

