Commodities are sinking to a five-month low, almost erasing the rally that followed Donald Trump’s surprise election win. The sell-off has been led by industrial metals and oil, two sectors that fueled raw-materials gains earlier this year on the view that faster global growth would boost demand.
Infographic: Trump's commodities rally is almost gone
Commodities are at five-month low
Bloomberg May 5, 2017 Last Updated at 02:17 IST
